Della Resorts: Pioneering Experiential Luxury in India's Hospitality Sector

Della Resorts in Lonavala redefines luxury through experiential hospitality, offering designer stays, gourmet dining, thrilling adventures, and iconic wedding destinations. Founded by Jimmy Mistry, it integrates luxury with personalized service and state-of-the-art amenities across its sprawling 50-acre property, creating memorable stays and celebrations amidst stunning natural surroundings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:50 IST
Della Resorts, nestled in Lonavala, stands as a symbol of luxury, redefining hospitality with its unique experiential offerings. Conceptualized by design visionary Jimmy Mistry, the resort offers immersive experiences in leisure, wellness, adventure, and luxury designed to leave indelible memories. From designer accommodations to gourmet dining and thrilling adventures, every aspect is tailored for indulgence.

As a premier destination for luxury weddings, Della Resorts' stunning architecture and panoramic hill views create the perfect backdrop for unforgettable celebrations. Its strategic location between Mumbai and Pune makes it an ideal choice for family gatherings and grand events. The resort's intricate planning and innovative décor ensure each wedding mirrors the couple's vision.

The resort's culinary offerings are equally impressive, featuring eight award-winning restaurants that promise culinary excellence. Adventure enthusiasts are drawn to Della Adventure, India's largest extreme adventure park, while wellness seekers revel in spa experiences. Della continues to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality, offering personalized, unforgettable experiences.

