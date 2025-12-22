Left Menu

Reviving Literary Classics: Tarun Tejpal's Novels Make a Comeback

Speaking Tiger Books is republishing all novels by Tarun Tejpal, including ‘The Alchemy of Desire’ and ‘The Story of My Assassins’. These works are celebrated for their daring narratives that challenge power and privilege while exploring the human condition through an intensely political and personal lens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:11 IST
Speaking Tiger Books has announced the republication of all novels by renowned journalist and author Tarun Tejpal. The move includes a 20th-anniversary edition of Tejpal's debut bestseller, 'The Alchemy of Desire'.

The reissues will begin this month with titles such as 'The Alchemy of Desire' and 'The Story of My Assassins', which was originally published 17 years ago. These novels have been praised for their daring narratives that challenge the traditional norms of power and privilege.

According to Ravi Singh, publisher and co-founder of Speaking Tiger Books, Tejpal's work endures because it intricately weaves the personal with the political, capturing the human condition starkly yet beautifully. Other works, like 'The Valley of Masks' and 'The Line of Mercy' trilogy, are scheduled for release next year.

