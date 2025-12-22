Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: NMACC and Qatar Museums Unite for Educational Innovation

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and Qatar Museums have partnered to launch educational programs for children in India and Qatar. This five-year collaboration aims to enhance learning through museum-based approaches, inspire creativity among educators, and foster cultural exchange between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:53 IST
Bridging Cultures: NMACC and Qatar Museums Unite for Educational Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has embarked on a significant partnership with Qatar Museums to develop educational programs based in museum settings for children in India and the Gulf region. This initiative marks a step towards integrating cultural learning into school environments.

In a recently held ceremony at the National Museum in Doha, the five-year strategic agreement was formalized by Isha Ambani of Reliance Industries and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums. The collaborative effort aims not only to educate children but also train teachers with innovative teaching strategies and inspire creativity.

Echoing the sentiment of cultural exchange, Al Thani expressed Qatar Museums' commitment to providing resources and knowledge to enhance educational outreach to more classrooms in India. Underlining the global outreach of the NMACC, Isha Ambani stated that they aim to blend global ideas while showcasing Indian culture, fostering a world-class educational experience.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025