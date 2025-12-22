Bridging Cultures: NMACC and Qatar Museums Unite for Educational Innovation
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and Qatar Museums have partnered to launch educational programs for children in India and Qatar. This five-year collaboration aims to enhance learning through museum-based approaches, inspire creativity among educators, and foster cultural exchange between the two nations.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has embarked on a significant partnership with Qatar Museums to develop educational programs based in museum settings for children in India and the Gulf region. This initiative marks a step towards integrating cultural learning into school environments.
In a recently held ceremony at the National Museum in Doha, the five-year strategic agreement was formalized by Isha Ambani of Reliance Industries and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums. The collaborative effort aims not only to educate children but also train teachers with innovative teaching strategies and inspire creativity.
Echoing the sentiment of cultural exchange, Al Thani expressed Qatar Museums' commitment to providing resources and knowledge to enhance educational outreach to more classrooms in India. Underlining the global outreach of the NMACC, Isha Ambani stated that they aim to blend global ideas while showcasing Indian culture, fostering a world-class educational experience.
