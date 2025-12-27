Kukrail Night Safari: India's First Urban Wildlife Adventure

The Kukrail Night Safari in Lucknow is gearing up to become a key attraction in Uttar Pradesh tourism, according to a statement released on Saturday.

This initiative, inspired by Singapore's nighttime safari concept, aims to be India's first urban night wildlife experience, offering unique after-dark animal viewing opportunities.

Coupled with the safari, the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Board is improving facilities for visitors to the crocodile, gharial, and turtle sanctuaries at Kukrail, with amenities like a children's park and nature trails being developed to enhance visitor experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)