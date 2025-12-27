Left Menu

Kukrail Night Safari: India's First Urban Wildlife Adventure

The upcoming Kukrail Night Safari in Lucknow, inspired by Singapore's model, is set to become India’s first urban night safari. It aims to boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh by offering nocturnal wildlife experiences along with enhanced facilities like a children’s park, nature trails, and more within the Kukrail Forest Area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:43 IST
Kukrail Night Safari: India's First Urban Wildlife Adventure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kukrail Night Safari in Lucknow is gearing up to become a key attraction in Uttar Pradesh tourism, according to a statement released on Saturday.

This initiative, inspired by Singapore's nighttime safari concept, aims to be India's first urban night wildlife experience, offering unique after-dark animal viewing opportunities.

Coupled with the safari, the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Board is improving facilities for visitors to the crocodile, gharial, and turtle sanctuaries at Kukrail, with amenities like a children's park and nature trails being developed to enhance visitor experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VB-G RAM G Act: A Controversial Transition from MGNREGA

VB-G RAM G Act: A Controversial Transition from MGNREGA

 India
2
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
3
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
4
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025