Amit Shah's Assam Visit: From Spiritual Sites to Security Enhancements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam experienced a brief delay due to flight cancellations stemming from dense fog, rescheduling his arrival for Monday.

Once in Assam, Shah plans to visit the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' in homage to Assam movement martyrs. His itinerary includes a stop at Batadrava Than in Borduwa, where he will launch a redevelopment project at this significant spiritual site.

Additionally, Shah will inaugurate a new building for the police commissionerate and an integrated command and control system in Guwahati, concluding his tour with opening the expansive Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex.

