Bollywood Couple Fights Back Against Trolling Over Concert Controversy

Amidst a whirlwind of online criticism, Bollywood couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have publicly denounced trolls who questioned Tara's on-stage closeness with singer AP Dhillon during his Mumbai concert.

Videos showing Sutaria performing alongside Dhillon while Pahariya, in the audience, appeared uneasy sparked viral reactions, resulting in significant backlash. Social media users criticized Sutaria's conduct, with some resorting to derogatory comments.

In response, Sutaria and Pahariya took to social media to condemn the negativity, attributing it to "clever editing" and "paid PR campaigns." They emphasized that love and truth endure despite the false narratives propagated by online bullies.