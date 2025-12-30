Left Menu

Bollywood Couple Fights Back Against Trolling Over Concert Controversy

Bollywood couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya responded to online criticism after Tara's performance with singer AP Dhillon at a concert. Viral clips showed Veer looking uncomfortable, leading to trolling. The couple dismissed the negative comments, calling them a result of manipulated editing and false narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:03 IST
Amidst a whirlwind of online criticism, Bollywood couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have publicly denounced trolls who questioned Tara's on-stage closeness with singer AP Dhillon during his Mumbai concert.

Videos showing Sutaria performing alongside Dhillon while Pahariya, in the audience, appeared uneasy sparked viral reactions, resulting in significant backlash. Social media users criticized Sutaria's conduct, with some resorting to derogatory comments.

In response, Sutaria and Pahariya took to social media to condemn the negativity, attributing it to "clever editing" and "paid PR campaigns." They emphasized that love and truth endure despite the false narratives propagated by online bullies.

