Secret Ingredient Innovates India's Hospitality Scene with Groundbreaking Ventures

Secret Ingredient, a leading force in India's food and hospitality industry, has concluded a year marked by influential partnerships and groundbreaking projects nationwide. The consultancy's portfolio, which boasts hotels, neighborhood restaurants, cafés, and next-gen culinary ventures, continues to redefine benchmarks for strategic, design-led hospitality experiences across the subcontinent.

This historic year was anchored by the rising prominence of Mharo Khet, a farm-based hospitality venture sprawling over 40 acres of organic farmland. Secret Ingredient played a vital role in Mharo Khet's success, as evidenced by its inclusion in the MICHELIN Key Hotels Guide, celebrated for its nature-inspired luxury and authentic land connection.

Building on cultural authenticity, Secret Ingredient launched Libertario in New Delhi, a Colombian coffee brand adapted for India, providing a resonant cultural bridge. The consultancy also executed diverse projects like Deuce in Indore and Notomoro in Udaipur, further expanding its industry influence by collaborating with hospitality giants like Hilton and Radisson Blu.

