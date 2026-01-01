Left Menu

The Melodic Legacy of Gospel Pioneer Richard Smallwood

Richard Smallwood, a celebrated gospel musician and eight-time Grammy nominee, passed away at 77 due to kidney failure. Known for songs like "Total Praise," his music inspired many, including famous artists. Despite health challenges, his dedication to gospel music remained unwavering, leaving a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-01-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 05:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned gospel singer Richard Smallwood, who left an indelible mark on the music industry with his soul-stirring compositions, has passed away at the age of 77 due to complications from kidney failure. His representative, Bill Carpenter, confirmed the news from a rehabilitation center in Sandy Spring, Maryland.

An eight-time Grammy Award nominee, Smallwood overcame numerous health challenges over the years, drawing strength from music. Carpenter remarked, "Richard's dedication to music kept him alive all these years, making him a pillar in the gospel community." His impactful songs were performed by illustrious artists including Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder.

A pioneer in gospel music, Smallwood's journey started early in Washington, D.C., where he was raised. He formed the Richard Smallwood Singers, injecting a contemporary twist to traditional gospel. His song "Total Praise" achieved widespread acclaim, resonating across diverse communities and solidifying his status in modern hymnody. Despite battling dementia, his legacy continues to inspire through every soul he touched.

