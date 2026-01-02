Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Shah Rukh Khan Criticized Over KKR's Bangladeshi Player Inclusion

Congress MP Tariq Anwar defends Shah Rukh Khan amid criticism from Hindu leader Devkinandan Thakur over including a Bangladeshi player in KKR. Anwar cites IPL protocols and Khan's patriotic film contributions, while Thakur argues Hindu safety concerns in Bangladesh, sparking broader debate on international player involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:41 IST
Congress MP Tariq Anwar (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Tariq Anwar has voiced his disapproval of Hindu spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur's comments criticizing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for including a Bangladeshi player in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL team. Anwar emphasized the actor's contributions to patriotic cinema and his global reputation.

Anwar clarified that the inclusion of foreign players in the Indian Premier League is subject to stringent protocols and necessary approvals. He explained that such selection is only possible if permitted by the cricket board, highlighting that the international nature of the IPL means it is governed by global regulations.

Thakur criticized Khan, questioning his decision to involve a player from Bangladesh amid alleged atrocities against Hindus there. He accused Khan of neglecting the Hindu community's support while asserting his remarks were not personally motivated. These comments highlight ongoing tensions regarding the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

