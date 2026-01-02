Controversy Erupts: Shah Rukh Khan Criticized Over KKR's Bangladeshi Player Inclusion

Congress MP Tariq Anwar has voiced his disapproval of Hindu spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur's comments criticizing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for including a Bangladeshi player in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL team. Anwar emphasized the actor's contributions to patriotic cinema and his global reputation.

Anwar clarified that the inclusion of foreign players in the Indian Premier League is subject to stringent protocols and necessary approvals. He explained that such selection is only possible if permitted by the cricket board, highlighting that the international nature of the IPL means it is governed by global regulations.

Thakur criticized Khan, questioning his decision to involve a player from Bangladesh amid alleged atrocities against Hindus there. He accused Khan of neglecting the Hindu community's support while asserting his remarks were not personally motivated. These comments highlight ongoing tensions regarding the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)