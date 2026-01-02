Left Menu

Vijay's Last Bow: Jana Nayagan Trailer Set to Unveil in Multilingual Grand Release

KVN Productions announced the release of the official trailer for Vijay's final film, 'Jana Nayagan', on January 3 in multiple languages. The film features a star-studded cast and is set to premiere worldwide on Pongal. It highlights Vijay's shift from acting to politics, as mirrored in the film's storyline.

Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:19 IST
KVN Productions has announced the much-anticipated release of the official trailer for 'Jana Nayagan', marking actor-politician Vijay's final film appearance. Set to drop on January 3 at 6:45 PM, the trailer will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on YouTube.

In their January 1 announcement on Instagram, the production team unveiled a special promotional poster featuring Vijay wielding a gun alongside co-stars Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju. 'Jana Nayagan', directed by H Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is generating buzz ahead of its global premiere on January 9 during the Pongal festival.

The film promises a compelling storyline with Vijay portrayed as a people's hero, weaving in real-life elements of his political ambitions. With supporting roles played by Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, 'Jana Nayagan' aims to resonate with audiences across India, particularly through its Hindi version, titled 'Jan Neta'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

