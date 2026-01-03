Left Menu

'Ikkis': A Cinematic Tribute to a Young Hero's Valor

The film 'Ikkis', starring Agastya Nanda, grossed Rs 11.30 crore domestically within two days. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Sriram Raghavan, it honors Khetarpal, a young martyr of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Featuring late Dharmendra and others, the film showcases courage and sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:27 IST
'Ikkis': A Cinematic Tribute to a Young Hero's Valor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Ikkis', featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, has garnered significant audience attention by amassing a domestic box office collection of Rs 11.30 crore within just two days of its release.

Produced under Maddock Films and directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film's narrative, co-written by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, and Pooja Ladha Surti, portrays the valor of the young Khetarpal, who was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

With star-studded appearances including the late Dharmendra and others, 'Ikkis' highlights the nation's tribute to courage, resilience, and sacrifice, captivating audiences nationwide.

