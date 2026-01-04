Left Menu

Mohit Chauhan Advocates Animal Birth Control Over Relocation for India's Street Dogs

Renowned singer Mohit Chauhan calls for Animal Birth Control rather than relocating India's street dogs, citing concerns over shelter viability and animal welfare. He has also released a song, 'Meri Aawaaz', dedicated to street dogs, emphasizing the moral responsibility to care for voiceless beings.

04-01-2026
Mohit hauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action for the welfare of India's street dogs, beloved singer Mohit Chauhan has emphasized the need for Animal Birth Control (ABC) over the relocation of these vulnerable animals to shelters. Speaking to ANI, Chauhan criticized relocation efforts, which he believes to be impractical due to logistical and resource constraints.

Chauhan argues that with the existing lack of adequate shelters, monitoring, and funding, relocating dogs could lead to more problems, including increased disease and cruelty. Conversely, he champions sterilization and birth control, urging municipal authorities to work alongside caregivers, highlighting his personal involvement in caring for hundreds of street dogs.

The singer's latest song, 'Meri Aawaaz', is a heartfelt dedication to the plight of street dogs. Inspired by recent judicial orders for their removal, Chauhan feels a deep moral obligation to advocate for these speechless creatures. He calls on society to respect all life and emphasizes the higher consciousness and intelligence humanity possesses to care for those in need.

