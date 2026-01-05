Oxford (UK), Jan 5 – Babycham, a sparkling pear cider that captured the imagination of post-war Britain, is the focus of a new cultural history. Inventive marketing strategies in the 1950s saw it become an iconic symbol of celebration in an era marked by austerity.

As British manufacturing began its recovery in 1953, the Somerset brewery Showerings launched Babycham, offering it as a festive alternative to expensive champagne. The drink, sold in distinctive bottles, was targeted at women, leveraging groundbreaking television ads and a memorable fawn logo.

While Babycham's popularity waned in the 1980s, it has been revived in recent years. With its association to nostalgic celebrations like birthdays and Christmas, the brand, steeped in heritage, holds a potential for resurgence amidst a revived interest in retro British culture.

