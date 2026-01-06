Remembering Punnapra Appachan: A Villainous Virtuoso of Malayalam Cinema

Renowned Malayalam actor Punnapra Appachan has passed away at the age of 77 while undergoing treatment after suffering injuries from a fall, industry sources revealed on Tuesday.

Appachan, a native of Punnapra in the Alappuzha district, breathed his last on Monday in a hospital in Alappuzha, marking the end of an illustrious career spanning over decades.

He made a memorable debut in 1965 with the film 'Othenante Makan' under Udaya Studio. Widely recognized for his role as a trade union leader in 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal', Appachan became a household name. His filmography includes collaborations with celebrated filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and acting alongside Malayalam cinema's superstars in character and villainous roles. His demise was mourned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the FEFKA Directors' Union.