Left Menu

Remembering Punnapra Appachan: A Villainous Virtuoso of Malayalam Cinema

Malayalam actor Punnapra Appachan has passed away at 77 after a fall. Known for villainous roles, he debuted in 1965 with 'Othenante Makan' and gained fame in 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal'. He acted in notable films like 'Ottakkomban' and collaborated with filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. His death has been widely mourned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:17 IST
Remembering Punnapra Appachan: A Villainous Virtuoso of Malayalam Cinema
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Malayalam actor Punnapra Appachan has passed away at the age of 77 while undergoing treatment after suffering injuries from a fall, industry sources revealed on Tuesday.

Appachan, a native of Punnapra in the Alappuzha district, breathed his last on Monday in a hospital in Alappuzha, marking the end of an illustrious career spanning over decades.

He made a memorable debut in 1965 with the film 'Othenante Makan' under Udaya Studio. Widely recognized for his role as a trade union leader in 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal', Appachan became a household name. His filmography includes collaborations with celebrated filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and acting alongside Malayalam cinema's superstars in character and villainous roles. His demise was mourned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the FEFKA Directors' Union.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering 18-Coach Train Trials Set to Transform Suburban Commutes

Pioneering 18-Coach Train Trials Set to Transform Suburban Commutes

 India
2
Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

 Global
3
US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

 Australia
4
Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026