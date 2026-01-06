Madras HC Upholds Lamp Lighting on Thirupparankundram Hill, Criticizes Government Stance

The Madras High Court's Madurai bench delivered a decisive verdict on Tuesday, allowing the lighting of a ceremonial lamp on Thirupparankundram Hill, despite protests from the DMK government. The court strongly criticized the government's stance, labeling it as 'ridiculous' and 'hard to believe.'

In a judgment delivered by Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan, it was confirmed that the site of the stone pillar, Deepathoon, belongs to the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple. The appellants failed to present evidence that the Agama Sastra forbids lighting the lamp outside the deity's sanctum sanctorum, leading the judges to question the government's motives.

The Tamil Nadu government, contemplating an appeal to the Supreme Court, was reproached by the court for its approach. Meanwhile, the Devasthanam is required to light the lamp during the Karthigai Deepam festival, with strict measures to maintain the preservation of the ancient site. The ruling was welcomed by devotees and hailed by the BJP as a setback to the state's administration.

