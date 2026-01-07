Left Menu

Soaring Legacy: Air Commodore Mehar Singh's Heroic Feats

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh is set to deliver the keynote address at the inaugural Air Commodore Mehar Singh memorial talk in Chandigarh. Known as 'Baba' Mehar Singh, this legendary figure in the Indian Air Force made notable contributions during World War II and the 1947-48 Indo-Pakistan War.

Updated: 07-01-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Air Force Station in Chandigarh will host a significant event this Friday as Air Chief Marshal A P Singh delivers the keynote at the first Air Commodore Mehar Singh memorial talk. Organized by the Air Force Association (North Zone), the event will take place at the Arjan Singh Auditorium.

Notable attendees include retired Air Chief Marshal S Krishnaswamy and other senior officers of the Indian Air Force. The gathered audience will reflect on the remarkable career of 'Baba' Mehar Singh, a revered figure within the force.

Mehar Singh, recognized for his daring leadership, received the Distinguished Service Order in 1944. His most famous achievement came during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1947-48, when he landed on a makeshift airstrip in Poonch and later in Leh, cementing his legacy as a pioneering aviator.

