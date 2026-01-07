Soaring Legacy: Air Commodore Mehar Singh's Heroic Feats

The Air Force Station in Chandigarh will host a significant event this Friday as Air Chief Marshal A P Singh delivers the keynote at the first Air Commodore Mehar Singh memorial talk. Organized by the Air Force Association (North Zone), the event will take place at the Arjan Singh Auditorium.

Notable attendees include retired Air Chief Marshal S Krishnaswamy and other senior officers of the Indian Air Force. The gathered audience will reflect on the remarkable career of 'Baba' Mehar Singh, a revered figure within the force.

Mehar Singh, recognized for his daring leadership, received the Distinguished Service Order in 1944. His most famous achievement came during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1947-48, when he landed on a makeshift airstrip in Poonch and later in Leh, cementing his legacy as a pioneering aviator.