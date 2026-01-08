Paramount's Bid vs Warner Bros: Battle for Media Power

Paramount Skydance is ramping up its campaign to persuade Warner Bros Discovery shareholders that its stunning $108.4 billion bid for the iconic Hollywood studio is the premier option. This move comes in light of market reactions to Comcast's recent spin-off activities.

Comcast's decision to separate some digital and TV assets, including CNBC, into the new Versant Media prompted Paramount to compare its bid against the newly public company. However, Warner Bros' board remains unfazed, rejecting Paramount's proposal as a risky leveraged buyout.

Meanwhile, a future Warner Bros and Netflix merger is positioned as more beneficial by their board, offering more promising options and potentially higher valuation after its separation. The debate continues as experts try to dissect the real market value of Discovery Global.

(With inputs from agencies.)