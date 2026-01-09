Left Menu

Spectacular Showcase: Indian Army Gears Up for 78th Army Day Parade

In preparation for the 78th Army Day Parade on January 15, various parades featuring Indian Army battalions, modern weaponry, and cultural performances were held outside military areas, attracting large crowds. The events included ceremonial salutes and security measures, highlighting the discipline and coordination of the Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:57 IST
Spectacular Showcase: Indian Army Gears Up for 78th Army Day Parade
In a prelude to the 78th Army Day Parade, an impressive Parade Commander's Parade was held on Mahal Road, featuring battalions, tanks, missiles, drones, and advanced weapon systems of the Indian Army.

A large audience attended this rare display outside a military area, undeterred by the chilly weather, as gallantry award-winning officers led the parade with the Army band and cavalry unit.

Emphasizing discipline and coordination, the event included detailed military protocols and cultural performances, with traffic diversions ensuring smooth proceedings under tight security.

