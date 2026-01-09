Spectacular Showcase: Indian Army Gears Up for 78th Army Day Parade

In a prelude to the 78th Army Day Parade, an impressive Parade Commander's Parade was held on Mahal Road, featuring battalions, tanks, missiles, drones, and advanced weapon systems of the Indian Army.

A large audience attended this rare display outside a military area, undeterred by the chilly weather, as gallantry award-winning officers led the parade with the Army band and cavalry unit.

Emphasizing discipline and coordination, the event included detailed military protocols and cultural performances, with traffic diversions ensuring smooth proceedings under tight security.

(With inputs from agencies.)