Ethan Browne's Tragic Departure: A Star Gone Too Soon

The music world is mourning the loss of Ethan Browne, son of iconic singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, whose untimely death has now been officially classified. Ethan passed away on November 25, last year, at the age of 52. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report, the cause of death was attributed to the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine. His death has been ruled accidental, as reported by PEOPLE.

A day following the tragic news, Jackson Browne shared his sorrow publicly on Instagram, writing, "It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away. We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment." The heartfelt plea for privacy resonated with fans worldwide.

Ethan Browne was the sole child of Jackson Browne and the late Phyllis Major, who married in 1975 before Ethan's mother tragically died by suicide in 1976. The enduring bond between father and son was often celebrated, most memorably on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1974, featuring a tender snapshot of newborn Ethan with his father. Throughout his life, Ethan pursued success as an actor and model, appearing in the 2004 film Raising Helen and modeling for top designers, as recounted in Mark Ronson's memoir. Jackson Browne also has a 43-year-old son, Ryan Browne, from his marriage to Lynne Sweeney. (ANI)

