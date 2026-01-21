Left Menu

Pharrell Williams Unveils Understated Elegance at Paris Fashion Week

Pharrell Williams debuted an understated yet elegant menswear collection for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week. Held in a giant cube outside the Louis Vuitton Foundation, the show featured classic designs in muted tones. The event attracted celebrities, including John Legend and France's first lady, Brigitte Macron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-01-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 04:08 IST
Louis Vuitton's men's designer, Pharrell Williams, set the tone for Paris Fashion Week with a collection characterized by understated elegance in muted tones. Unveiled on Tuesday, the fall-winter show took place in a giant cube situated outside the LVMH's Louis Vuitton Foundation, an architectural marvel designed by the late Frank Gehry.

Models graced the artificial lawn inside, showcasing classic dresses in shades of beige, grey, and brown, reminiscent of a serene countryside retreat. The minimalist setting featured wood and glass, enhancing the show's tranquil aura. Highlights included ties, long coats, double-breasted jackets, and leather caps in deep reds and light yellows.

The event's ambiance was further enriched by a string orchestra and dynamic gospel-style dancers complementing hip-hop beats. Pharrell Williams, a Grammy-winning producer and newly appointed men's creative director for Louis Vuitton, concluded the event by greeting illustrious attendees like John Legend, Future, Skepta, and France's first lady, Brigitte Macron.

