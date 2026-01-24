Hunter S. Thompson Investigation: A Case Closed

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reaffirmed that Hunter S. Thompson, the famed author and journalist, died by suicide in 2005. After his widow, Anita Thompson, questioned the initial suicide ruling, a comprehensive review established no new evidence to alter the original conclusion.

The report corroborates the initial determination by the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, confirming that Thompson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Owl Creek home. His suicide note, published posthumously in Rolling Stone, lamented aging and physical decline.

Despite Anita Thompson's new concerns which led to the case being reopened, the CBI's findings align with the original investigation. Anita expressed gratitude for the clarity provided by the review, allowing loved ones to seek closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)