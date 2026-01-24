Left Menu

Hunter S. Thompson Investigation: A Case Closed

A recent review confirms the original conclusion that author-journalist Hunter S. Thompson died by suicide in 2005. Prompted by his widow's concerns, authorities found no new evidence to dispute the initial findings. The reexamination of autopsy and case records supports the original suicide ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 08:52 IST
Hunter S. Thompson Investigation: A Case Closed

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reaffirmed that Hunter S. Thompson, the famed author and journalist, died by suicide in 2005. After his widow, Anita Thompson, questioned the initial suicide ruling, a comprehensive review established no new evidence to alter the original conclusion.

The report corroborates the initial determination by the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, confirming that Thompson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Owl Creek home. His suicide note, published posthumously in Rolling Stone, lamented aging and physical decline.

Despite Anita Thompson's new concerns which led to the case being reopened, the CBI's findings align with the original investigation. Anita expressed gratitude for the clarity provided by the review, allowing loved ones to seek closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026