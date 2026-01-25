Pride of the Nation: Satyanarayan Nuwal Honored with Padma Shri

Defence manufacturer Solar Group's founder-chairman, Satyanarayan Nuwal, expressed immense pride upon being honored with the Padma Shri award. He highlighted that this recognition would further fuel his dedication to the nation's progress.

The Union Government, on Republic Day eve, declared 131 recipients for the 2026 Padma awards, including distinctions such as the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Among the prominent awardees, Nuwal stands out due to his substantial contributions to India's defense sector.

Based in Nagpur, Solar Group is renowned for its cutting-edge inventions in defense technology, including loitering munitions and anti-drone systems. The company's pivotal products, like Nagastra, have been successfully utilized by the Indian Army, underscoring Nuwal's vision and commitment to technological innovation under challenging circumstances.