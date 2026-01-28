Left Menu

UK Politicians Demand Review; Crypto Expansion in the US

Top stories include UK politicians urging a review of Netflix's Warner Bros bid, Nomura-backed Laser Digital seeking a US banking license, and Matt Goodwin running for Reform UK in a by-election. Additionally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice aims for a $6 billion exit of industrials company Indicor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:28 IST
In a significant development, UK politicians are pressing for a thorough competition review of Netflix's ambitious $83 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery. The move comes amid concerns about the potential market impact.

Meanwhile, Laser Digital, a crypto group supported by Nomura, is expanding its reach by applying for a US national bank trust charter. This strategic step marks a push into the regulated US banking sector.

In political news, Matt Goodwin has been announced as Reform UK's candidate for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election. Additionally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice is strategizing a $6 billion sale of Indicor, targeting a lucrative return on investment.

