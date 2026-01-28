Left Menu

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur Joins Prestigious Berlin Film Festival Jury

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur will serve on the main competition jury of the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival alongside renowned international filmmakers. Known for his work in film preservation and documentaries, Dungarpur's contributions highlight India's cinematic heritage. His 4K restoration of Arundhati Roy's movie will also feature in the festival's Classics section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:25 IST
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur will join the esteemed jury for the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival's main competition, the organizers revealed on Wednesday.

The jury will be led by German filmmaker Wim Wenders, and includes an international lineup of Min Bahadur Bham, Bae Doona, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Hikari, and Ewa Puszczynska. This diverse panel will decide on cherished accolades, such as the Golden Bear and Silver Bear awards.

Besides his juror role, Dungarpur will present a 4K restored version of Arundhati Roy's 1989 classic film, "In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones." Dungarpur's past achievements include notable documentaries like "Celluloid Man" and "The Immortals," and his foundation's dedication to preserving Indian film heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

