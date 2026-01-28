Arundhati Roy Wins Mathrubhumi Book of the Year 2026

Arundhati Roy has been honored with the Mathrubhumi Book of the Year 2026 award for her compelling narrative in 'Mother Mary Comes to Me'. This recognition, presented by Kerala's leading media group Mathrubhumi, acknowledges outstanding English-language literature published in India.

The award includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a sculpture, marking its seventh edition. Roy's book explores her nuanced relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, a prominent activist known for advocating equal inheritance rights for Syrian Christian women. The work aims to encapsulate the emotional intricacies of their bond.

M V Shreyamskumar of Mathrubhumi lauded Roy's literary prowess, emphasizing her ability to intertwine clarity with emotional intensity. Despite the challenges of writing such a personal piece, Roy's work stands out for its truthfulness in a politically heated landscape. The award ceremony set the stage for the upcoming Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters.

