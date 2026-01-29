Left Menu

Country Club's 'Darlings Day Out 2026' and Chalo Pattaya Membership: A Celebration of Unity and Hospitality

Country Club celebrated India's 77th Republic Day by honoring children as heroes, emphasizing unity and education. It also announced 'Darlings Day Out 2026', promising spectacular entertainment. The club introduced their Chalo Pattaya membership card, offering unique travel benefits, showcasing its commitment to luxury and community connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:14 IST
Country Club's 'Darlings Day Out 2026' and Chalo Pattaya Membership: A Celebration of Unity and Hospitality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Country Club, Andheri West marked India's 77th Republic Day by celebrating the nation's true heroes - children. Eschewing celebrity guests, the club focused on values of education and community, echoing the ideals of India's former President, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam.

Additionally, Country Club announced an exciting collaboration with Kotchaphorn Garden for its Chalo Pattaya property, launching an exclusive membership card offering long-term travel benefits and luxury hospitality. This move aligns with the club's ethos of fostering meaningful connections and social responsibility.

Also introduced at the event was Asia's Biggest 'Darlings Day Out 2026', slated for multiple cities including Mumbai and Hyderabad on February 14, 2026. Anticipated to be a grand festival of entertainment, the day promises engaging shows and memorable experiences for members across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026