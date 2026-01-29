Country Club's 'Darlings Day Out 2026' and Chalo Pattaya Membership: A Celebration of Unity and Hospitality

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Country Club, Andheri West marked India's 77th Republic Day by celebrating the nation's true heroes - children. Eschewing celebrity guests, the club focused on values of education and community, echoing the ideals of India's former President, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam.

Additionally, Country Club announced an exciting collaboration with Kotchaphorn Garden for its Chalo Pattaya property, launching an exclusive membership card offering long-term travel benefits and luxury hospitality. This move aligns with the club's ethos of fostering meaningful connections and social responsibility.

Also introduced at the event was Asia's Biggest 'Darlings Day Out 2026', slated for multiple cities including Mumbai and Hyderabad on February 14, 2026. Anticipated to be a grand festival of entertainment, the day promises engaging shows and memorable experiences for members across the country.

