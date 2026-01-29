Cell Phone Cinema: India's New Wave of Spiritual and Scientific Storytelling

The Indian cell phone cinema industry is emerging as a powerful platform for disseminating spiritual and scientific knowledge, according to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a BJP leader and former Information and Broadcasting Minister. Naqvi spoke at the 'International Festival of Cell Phone Cinema,' held at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City.

During his speech, Naqvi traced the development of Indian cinema from Dadasaheb Phalke's 1913 silent film 'Raja Harishchandra' to today's mobile cinema landscape. He emphasized that over 80% of India's population uses smartphones, and a significant portion of these users are from 'Gen Z,' making cell phone cinema a burgeoning medium for storytelling.

Naqvi noted that cell phone cinema has the advantage of being free from the pressures of box office performance, thereby allowing creativity to thrive. With minimal equipment, filmmakers can now create compelling narratives, offering new opportunities for artists and audiences alike.