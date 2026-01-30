Monika Alcobev Partners with Renowned Designer Gaurav Gupta to Celebrate the Launch of his Flagship Store at DLF Emporio

Monika Alcobev Limited, one of India's leading importers and distributors of premium wines and spirits, partnered with celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta for the launch of his new menswear store at DLF Emporio, New Delhi, with 1800 Tequila as the exclusive premium spirits partner. The evening united contemporary fashion and refined hospitality, positioning a globally recognised tequila brand within a luxury retail environment. Gaurav Gupta's sculptural menswear set the visual tone, while Monika Alcobev curated an elevated spirits experience that complemented the space seamlessly. Sharing his perspective on the collaboration, Mr. Kunal Patel, Managing Director, Monika Alcobev Ltd said, ''Luxury fashion platforms offer meaningful opportunities for premium brands to build relevance and recall. Collaborations like this strengthen brand familiarity while supporting long-term growth across on-trade and retail channels.'' The highlight of the evening was the bespoke 1800 Tequila bar, where expertly crafted cocktails and composed serves allowed guests to experience the brand through flavour and presentation. Designed to mirror the store's elegant aesthetics, the bar created a cohesive and sophisticated visual experience throughout the space. The collaboration reflected a clear synergy between Gaurav Gupta's form-driven menswear and 1800 Tequila's focus on craftsmanship. The launch flowed seamlessly between fashion and hospitality, offering guests an environment defined by attention to detail and intentionality. As Gaurav Gupta continues to expand his menswear footprint across India's luxury retail landscape, Monika Alcobev Limited reinforces its commitment to building meaningful brand experiences through carefully curated partnerships. About Monika Alcobev: Monika Alcobev is a leading importer, distributor and marketer of premium alcoholic beverage brands across the Indian subcontinent, providing end-to-end execution across HORECA, Retail and Travel Retail channels. The portfolio includes globally acclaimed brands such as Jose Cuervo, 1800, Remy Martin, Cointreau, Choya, Botanist, Ron Diplomático, the VSPT Group and more. With a strong presence across key markets and over 100 world-renowned labels, the company remains at the forefront of India's premium alco-beverage landscape. The company is also a preferred Global Travel Retail partner for globally renowned Indian brands as well. In July 2025, the company achieved a major milestone with a highly successful SME IPO, ushering in the next phase of strategic growth and expansion. About Gaurav Gupta: Founded in 2005, Gaurav Gupta is an Indian luxury fashion house internationally recognised for its sculptural couture and forward-looking design language. An alumnus of Central Saint Martins, Gaurav Gupta has built a distinctive aesthetic that merges indigenous Indian construction and embellishment techniques with architectural silhouettes and experimental draping. A permanent member of the Paris Haute Couture Week calendar, the brand is among the few Indian houses officially invited by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Known for pioneering sari-inspired gowns that introduced a new vocabulary in contemporary Indian couture, the house continues to redefine modern luxury through craftsmanship, innovation, and cultural storytelling. Gaurav Gupta's creations are worn by leading international figures across fashion, entertainment, and culture. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872567/GG_Store_Launch_MAL.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872566/GG_Event_MAL.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2615214/5742193/Monika_Alcobev_Limited_Logo.jpg

