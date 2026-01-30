The Chanakya Imagine Atelier Marked the Beginning of the Season of Art and Design in the Capital

New Delhi, January 2026: Building upon a mutual commitment to championing the finest curation of international and Indian art and design, The Chanakya and Imagine Art and Design Fair presented The Chanakya Imagine Atelier 2026 as a private, two-day art and design experience. Hosted within one of the capital's most distinguished luxury destinations, The Chanakya Imagine Atelier took place on 21st and 22nd January 2026, offering an intimate yet impactful showcase that seamlessly brought together fine art, global design and luxury lifestyle in an atmosphere defined by elegance, exclusivity and cultural refinement. Adding to the festivities, presenting partner Heritance Aarah, Maldives, offered guests the opportunity to participate in a curated raffle, through which one lucky guest will be invited for a 2-night, 3-day stay to experience Heritance Aarah and its generous luxury all-inclusive offering. Founded by Aditi Kapoor and Ruchi Sibal, the Imagine Art and Design Fair was established to redefine how audiences engaged with creativity by creating inclusive yet carefully curated environments that encouraged dialogue, discovery and meaningful engagement. Partnering with The Chanakya, home to 30+ international luxury brands including global icons in home and design, The Chanakya Imagine Atelier 2026 explored a more intimate yet elevated format of this vision, designed specifically for collectors, patrons and design-forward audiences. The Chanakya Imagine Atelier saw the ground floor, including Delhi hotspot Café C, transformed for two days into a gallery-style environment that allowed art and design to be experienced in a calm, immersive and conversational atmosphere. The setting reflected a shared focus on nuance, craftsmanship and thoughtful presentation. This inaugural edition brought together a curated selection of contemporary art galleries including Art Magnum, Easel Stories, The Lexicon Art, Vision Art, Studio Paradise Contemporary, and Art & You. Their presentations were thoughtfully paired with the world's leading luxury design and home brands such as Baccarat, Jay Strongwater, L'Objet, Lladro, Villeroy & Boch, Merci, Shivan & Narresh Homes, Janavi Home and Ravissant. Together, these pairings created cohesive displays that explored different forms of artistic expression and the intersection of fine art, design, craftsmanship and contemporary living. Across both days, The Chanakya Imagine Atelier featured curated daytime engagements and workshops led by India's leading experts in interior design and architecture for luxury home and design brands such as Baccarat, Jay Strongwater, L'Objet, Lladro and more, reinforcing active participation and dialogue as central to experiencing art and design. By night, the space featured high-octane entertainment alongside avant-garde gourmet delights and drinks, further elevating the experience. The experience was supported by a distinguished lineup of partners, with Heritance Aarah, Maldives as the Presenting Partner, Evian as the Hydration Partner, The Balvenie Single Malt as Celebration Partner, Sepoy & Co as the Refreshment Partner, and Bili Hu as the Coffee Partner, adding layers of global luxury and thoughtful indulgence to the Atelier. Speaking about the vision behind the Atelier, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head - DLF Retail added, ''Luxury today is about meaningful, culturally resonant experiences. At The Chanakya, we create environments where luxury is experienced through thoughtful curation, storytelling and innovation, highlighting the best in global luxury.'' Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Saurabh Bharara, Vice President & Head DLF Luxury Malls, shared, ''The Chanakya Imagine Atelier was a natural extension of our commitment to creating experience-led luxury spaces. Through an intimate, gallery-style format, we were able to present the best of global luxury design brands and art in a way that feels personal, immersive and aligned with the evolving expectations of today's luxury audiences.'' Speaking about the Atelier, founders Aditi Kapoor and Ruchi Sibal shared, ''Imagine has always been about creating platforms that feel thoughtful, immersive and inclusive. With The Chanakya Imagine Atelier, we wanted to explore a more intimate format–one that allows art, design and conversation to come together in a refined, personal setting.'' With The Chanakya Imagine Atelier, The Chanakya and Imagine Art and Design Fair continued to evolve a shared commitment to presenting the finest curation of global art and design, through curated collaborations, considered environments and meaningful cultural exchange.

