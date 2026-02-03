Left Menu

Karnataka Backs 'Landlord': A Cinematic Call for Social Justice

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed authorities to grant tax exemption to the film 'Landlord' due to its focus on social inequality and caste-based exploitation. He hopes this will inspire more films addressing social issues. The movie 'Landlord' stars Duniya Vijay and was released in theaters in 2026.

Updated: 03-02-2026 16:53 IST


Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the granting of tax exemptions for the Kannada film 'Landlord', a move aimed at fostering films that confront social issues such as inequality and caste exploitation.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah expressed hope that the decision would encourage more filmmakers to create works highlighting social injustices.

The film, starring Duniya Vijay and directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, premiered on January 23, 2026, and delves into pressing societal themes, reinforcing the government's role in promoting transformative cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

