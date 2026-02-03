Breaking the Record: Kan Singh Sodha's 36-Hour Blitz for 'Zor Ka Dhakka'

In an unprecedented move, Kan Singh Sodha has shattered industry norms by creating a promotional song and music video for the horror-comedy film Zorr within a mere 36 hours. Sodha's groundbreaking feat is being hailed as a rare record in the film promotion landscape.

The high-energy track, 'Zor Ka Dhakka,' emerged from an intense 18-hour studio session, during which the composition, recording, mixing, and mastering were completed in a seamless, uninterrupted flow. The sound design of the track mirrors the film's spirit, characterized by chaos, playfulness, and a touch of spookiness.

Sodha's creative prowess did not stop at music production. He undertook an 18-hour shoot and simultaneous online edit, resulting in a raw, electrifying music video. As the film's producer and editor, Sodha remarkably stepped into the director's role for this project, further showcasing his multifaceted talent and redefining creative boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)