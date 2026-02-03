Left Menu

Breaking the Record: Kan Singh Sodha's 36-Hour Blitz for 'Zor Ka Dhakka'

Kan Singh Sodha creates a promotional song and music video for the film Zorr within 36 hours, rewriting film promotion norms. 'Zor Ka Dhakka' is a reflection of Sodha's creative vision and innovative approach, marked by a high-energy production and a unique blending of speed and artistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:00 IST
In an unprecedented move, Kan Singh Sodha has shattered industry norms by creating a promotional song and music video for the horror-comedy film Zorr within a mere 36 hours. Sodha's groundbreaking feat is being hailed as a rare record in the film promotion landscape.

The high-energy track, 'Zor Ka Dhakka,' emerged from an intense 18-hour studio session, during which the composition, recording, mixing, and mastering were completed in a seamless, uninterrupted flow. The sound design of the track mirrors the film's spirit, characterized by chaos, playfulness, and a touch of spookiness.

Sodha's creative prowess did not stop at music production. He undertook an 18-hour shoot and simultaneous online edit, resulting in a raw, electrifying music video. As the film's producer and editor, Sodha remarkably stepped into the director's role for this project, further showcasing his multifaceted talent and redefining creative boundaries.

