Kapil Sharma's 'Masti-verse' Expands with Season Five Renewal

Comedian Kapil Sharma returns with the fifth season of his popular series, "The Great Indian Kapil Show," as Netflix announces its renewal during the India slate event. The show promises new sketches and celebrity interactions, continuing its success as one of Netflix India's top non-fiction offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:28 IST
Celebrated comedian Kapil Sharma is poised to make a comeback with the much-anticipated fifth season of his hit series, "The Great Indian Kapil Show." Netflix made the announcement on Tuesday as part of its grand unveiling of the India slate at a star-studded event.

The renewal of the show marks a milestone, extending the fruitful collaboration between Sharma and the streaming giant. "It's the first fifth that we are doing, and we are really excited for it," said Monika Shergill, Netflix India's chief.

Joining Sharma on stage were key cast members Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. The new season promises to deliver fresh sketches, celebrity interactions, and recurring characters, all part of what Netflix describes as Sharma's "masti-verse." Directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Akshit Lahoria and Gurjot Singh, the show remains among Netflix India's most popular non-fiction titles since its debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

