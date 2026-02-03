Left Menu

Soar to Serenity: Ease the Char Dham Yatra with Helicopter Services

Travel Vaidya, a Dehradun-based tour operator, launches Char Dham Yatra via helicopter for seniors, families, and NRIs. This 5-night, 6-day pilgrimage reduces travel strain, offering a structured itinerary and on-site support. The service enhances safety, comfort, and accessibility for the sacred journey.

Dehradun | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:44 IST
Dehradun, Uttarakhand — Travel Vaidya, a reputed pilgrimage tour operator, is revolutionizing the Char Dham Yatra with its new helicopter services, especially designed for senior citizens, families, and NRI travelers. This initiative aims to facilitate the revered pilgrimage in a more comfortable and manageable manner.

The helicopter-assisted pilgrimage spans over a 5-night, 6-day schedule, commencing from Dehradun and covering the holy sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Traditionally, the journey involves arduous mountain drives and extensive walking routes, typically taking 10 to 15 days by road. However, Travel Vaidya's helicopter service significantly reduces the travel time while maintaining the sacred sequence of temple visits, thus limiting physical strain for the travelers.

Founder Akshay Shahu emphasizes that this service is particularly beneficial for the elderly, removing the challenges of long road travel and steep treks. The planned itinerary includes assistance at each destination, coordinated temple visits, and accommodation with vegetarian meals, supported by medical preparedness for the high-altitude conditions. The service is available during select seasonal windows, with thorough advance planning advised due to restricted seat availability. More details are available on Travel Vaidya's website.

