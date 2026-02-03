Dhindora Returns: A Chaos of Love and Tradition

Netflix revealed its plans for a second season of actor-influencer Bhuvam Bam's popular comedy series 'Dhindora', focusing on a couple's journey through love and tradition.

This season promises a vibrant mix of comedy and drama as it explores the intriguing collision of a husband's past with his wife's formidable village roots.

Contributing to the narrative are writers Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey, and Anant Dubey, with production led by Rohit Raj and Bam, alongside executive producer Arvin Bhandari.

