Ajay Banga's Ancestral Pilgrimage: A Journey of Heritage and Faith

World Bank President Ajay Banga visited his ancestral home in Punjab, Pakistan, highlighting the preservation of Sikh religious sites. Banga's visit included homage at a local Sikh shrine and engagements with heritage officials. The trip emphasizes cultural ties and ongoing efforts to maintain religious heritage in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:51 IST
Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, recently embarked on an ancestral journey to Punjab, Pakistan. His visit was marked by a significant homage at a local Sikh shrine, reflecting deep-rooted cultural ties and the ongoing efforts to preserve religious heritage.

Banga's visit included detailed reviews of his ancestral home's revenue records, a testament to his commitment to heritage. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) facilitated this visit, ensuring Banga witnessed the administration's efforts in maintaining these sites for Sikh tourists.

Banga's visit to the Sikh shrine was accompanied by senior officials, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in preserving religious sites. His journey continues to foster love among Sikhs worldwide, emphasizing cultural bonds between Pakistan and the Sikh community globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

