Left Menu

Religious Rights Stifled: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's House Arrest and Mosque Closure

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a key religious figure, was placed under house arrest coinciding with the denial of Shab-e-Barat observance at Jama Masjid. This echoes a recurring trend since 2019, restricting major religious gatherings, viewed as interference in religious rights by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:59 IST
Religious Rights Stifled: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's House Arrest and Mosque Closure
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the leading cleric and moderate separatist figure of the valley, was reportedly placed under house arrest this past Tuesday. This development was confirmed by the custodians of the historically significant Jama Masjid, a 16th-century mosque located in Old Srinagar.

The mosque's managing body stated that police directives were issued shortly after Asr prayers, instructing the Auqaf authorities to close the mosque's gates. This action coincided with the authorities' refusal to permit the observance of the sacred Shab-e-Barat within the mosque's grounds.

The managing body expressed profound regret over the recurring prohibition of congregational prayers on significant religious occasions, reflecting a pattern initiated in 2019. This move is perceived as a direct infringement on the religious freedoms of the community. Mirwaiz took to social media to lament his house arrest and the ongoing restrictions at the mosque, criticizing the authorities' silence and lack of justification for these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026