Religious Rights Stifled: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's House Arrest and Mosque Closure

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the leading cleric and moderate separatist figure of the valley, was reportedly placed under house arrest this past Tuesday. This development was confirmed by the custodians of the historically significant Jama Masjid, a 16th-century mosque located in Old Srinagar.

The mosque's managing body stated that police directives were issued shortly after Asr prayers, instructing the Auqaf authorities to close the mosque's gates. This action coincided with the authorities' refusal to permit the observance of the sacred Shab-e-Barat within the mosque's grounds.

The managing body expressed profound regret over the recurring prohibition of congregational prayers on significant religious occasions, reflecting a pattern initiated in 2019. This move is perceived as a direct infringement on the religious freedoms of the community. Mirwaiz took to social media to lament his house arrest and the ongoing restrictions at the mosque, criticizing the authorities' silence and lack of justification for these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)