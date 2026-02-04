Beef vs. Mutton: Kolkata's Olypub Waiter Granted Bail Amid Controversy
The Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kolkata granted bail to Sheikh Nasimuddin, a waiter at Olypub restaurant, following his arrest for allegedly serving beef instead of mutton. The incident stirred controversy, with criminal complaints filed against both the waiter and the customer who publicized the mistake.
The iconic Park Street restaurant, Olypub, is caught in a controversy after a waiter was accused of serving beef instead of mutton to a customer, leading to his arrest. Sheikh Nasimuddin, the waiter in question, was granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Kolkata.
Olypub's owner, Azmeen Tangri, expressed gratitude to the city for supporting the restaurant, which has been a culinary landmark in Kolkata since its inception in 1947. Tangri assured that Nasimuddin's job was never at risk despite the unintended mistake.
Content creator Sayak Chakraborty brought attention to the incident, sparking public outrage and legal action. As the controversy unfolded, Nasimuddin's family, long-time employees of Olypub, stood by him. The restaurant issued an apology, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining respect across its diverse customer base.
