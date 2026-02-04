Left Menu

Beef vs. Mutton: Kolkata's Olypub Waiter Granted Bail Amid Controversy

The Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kolkata granted bail to Sheikh Nasimuddin, a waiter at Olypub restaurant, following his arrest for allegedly serving beef instead of mutton. The incident stirred controversy, with criminal complaints filed against both the waiter and the customer who publicized the mistake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:44 IST
Beef vs. Mutton: Kolkata's Olypub Waiter Granted Bail Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Park Street restaurant, Olypub, is caught in a controversy after a waiter was accused of serving beef instead of mutton to a customer, leading to his arrest. Sheikh Nasimuddin, the waiter in question, was granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Kolkata.

Olypub's owner, Azmeen Tangri, expressed gratitude to the city for supporting the restaurant, which has been a culinary landmark in Kolkata since its inception in 1947. Tangri assured that Nasimuddin's job was never at risk despite the unintended mistake.

Content creator Sayak Chakraborty brought attention to the incident, sparking public outrage and legal action. As the controversy unfolded, Nasimuddin's family, long-time employees of Olypub, stood by him. The restaurant issued an apology, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining respect across its diverse customer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight

Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight

 India
2
Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns

Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Rides: India's Cooperative-Driven 'Bharat Taxi' Launch

Revolutionizing Rides: India's Cooperative-Driven 'Bharat Taxi' Launch

 India
4
Gold's Gleam Dims: Volatility Challenges Its Safe Haven Status

Gold's Gleam Dims: Volatility Challenges Its Safe Haven Status

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026