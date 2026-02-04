Ferns N Petals Unveils Luxury Valentine's Day Collection 2026

Ferns N Petals (FNP), India's top gifting brand, has launched its Valentine's Day Collection 2026 to help consumers express love uniquely and thoughtfully. Central to the collection are signature roses and personalized Valentine's Day gifts, curated to cater to both subtle and grand romantic gestures.

The collection features innovative floral arrangements such as the Valentine's Noir Rose Handbag Arrangement and Layers of Love Pink Rose Arrangement, as well as a range of cakes crafted from premium ingredients. For convenient gifting, FNP offers same-day and midnight delivery options nationwide.

Addressing different budget preferences, FNP introduces the affordable Hatke by FNP assortment, alongside the premium FNP Luxe floral designs. With this diverse range, FNP reinforces its position as a preferred choice for Valentine's Day gifting across India.

