Relatable Reverberations: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Linguistic Journey in 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi connects personally with his role in 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', as he shares a common linguistic challenge with his character. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he discusses his struggles with pronunciation and how these experiences resonate with the film's narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 19:09 IST
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared insights into his latest role in 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', noting the personal connection to his character's linguistic challenges. The film, presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, dives into the lives of two imperfect people navigating love in Mumbai.

Chaturvedi revealed that his character's difficulty with pronouncing certain sounds is something he personally relates to, citing his background from Uttar Pradesh where such struggles are common. This theme of overcoming language barriers is a central element of the film.

The movie, featuring Mrunal Thakur, is directed by Ravi Udyawar and is scheduled to release on February 20. It aims to portray the relatable journey of love mixed with personal imperfections, drawing on real-life experiences of its lead actor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

