Team USA Gears Up for Milan Cortina Winter Games in Style

Jaelin Kauf and her U.S. teammates experience an exhilarating start to the Milan Cortina Winter Games. With Ralph Lauren's ceremonial outfits, the team feels the Olympic spirit as excitement builds. The U.S. athletes enjoy personalized touches at Milan's airport hotel, sharing their joy on social media and celebrating past victories.

Updated: 05-02-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:33 IST
  • Italy

Freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf, an Olympic silver medalist, couldn't contain her excitement as she joined her U.S. teammates at a Milan airport hotel, where they were fitted with Ralph Lauren uniforms for the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Kauf, a three-time Olympian, described the experience as thrilling and a vivid reminder of the approaching Olympics. The team was photographed trying on their ceremony outfits, characterized by patriotic red, white, and blue designs, while enjoying personalized styling touches and bonding over the event's atmosphere.

The collaboration between Ralph Lauren and Team USA marks its sixth appearance, reflecting years of partnership as athletes prepare for their village wear and ceremonial attire. This upbeat prelude to the Games follows the U.S. women's moguls team's recent triumph in dual moguls, highlighting their readiness to compete.

