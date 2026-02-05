Left Menu

Nick Jonas Shares Heartfelt Story of Daughter Malti Marie's Miraculous Survival

Nick Jonas opens up about the dramatic birth of his daughter, Malti Marie, who was born prematurely in January 2022. Following a challenging start with multiple medical interventions, she has since made a remarkable recovery, a testament to the couple's resilience and the expertise of the medical team.

Updated: 05-02-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:30 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie, Nick Jonas (Photo/Instagram/@priyankachopra). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In an emotional revelation, Nick Jonas has detailed the intense circumstances surrounding the birth of his daughter, Malti Marie, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Born prematurely in January 2022, Malti required resuscitation and six blood transfusions. Jonas shared his story on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast, reflecting on her arrival via surrogate.

As reported by People magazine, Jonas recounted the shock of their daughter's early arrival, explaining how they swiftly took action after learning Malti would be born earlier than expected. The newborn weighed just 1 pound, 11 ounces at birth, appearing in a fragile state, as the NICU team's quick efforts proved critical in stabilizing her condition.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple faced the challenge of spending 12-hour shifts at the hospital for over three months. Despite the harrowing experience, Jonas fondly recalls the NICU environment's mix of comfort and fear and is grateful for Malti's steady progress, culminating in her healthy return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

