Left Menu

India-Sri Lanka Unite Over Sacred Buddhist Artefacts

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha from Devnimori are on international exposition in Colombo. This event symbolizes deep spiritual and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka. The relics, first discovered in 1957, enhance cultural diplomacy and celebrate Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:07 IST
India-Sri Lanka Unite Over Sacred Buddhist Artefacts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Sri Lanka showcased their deep-rooted spiritual ties through the inaugural international exposition of the holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha in Colombo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's participation in this significant event.

The exposition, featuring relics from the Devnimori archaeological site in Gujarat, underscores civilisational connections between the two nations. The relics, arriving on February 4 via a special Indian Air Force aircraft, mark their first public display outside India, coinciding with Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebrations.

This historic event, incorporating bilateral initiatives and cultural exchanges, reflects India's commitment to strengthening bonds with Sri Lanka. The sacred artefacts, significant in Buddhist archaeology, further bolster India's spiritual outreach and cultural diplomacy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

 India
3
India and GCC Forge Path to New FTA: A Strategic Alliance

India and GCC Forge Path to New FTA: A Strategic Alliance

 India
4
Bengal govt will launch scheme to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths for up to 5 yrs: FM Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Bengal govt will launch scheme to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unem...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026