India-Sri Lanka Unite Over Sacred Buddhist Artefacts

India and Sri Lanka showcased their deep-rooted spiritual ties through the inaugural international exposition of the holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha in Colombo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's participation in this significant event.

The exposition, featuring relics from the Devnimori archaeological site in Gujarat, underscores civilisational connections between the two nations. The relics, arriving on February 4 via a special Indian Air Force aircraft, mark their first public display outside India, coinciding with Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebrations.

This historic event, incorporating bilateral initiatives and cultural exchanges, reflects India's commitment to strengthening bonds with Sri Lanka. The sacred artefacts, significant in Buddhist archaeology, further bolster India's spiritual outreach and cultural diplomacy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)