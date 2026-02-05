Left Menu

Cross-Cultural Harmony: Indigenous Australian and Indian Music Collaboration on the Horizon?

Australian High Commissioner Philip Green expressed a desire for collaboration between indigenous Australian and traditional Indian music following the success of the 'Songlines' exhibition. At an event in Delhi, he highlighted Grace Lillian Lee's work at the India Art Fair, emphasizing her contribution to Australian indigenous fashion.

Updated: 05-02-2026 12:30 IST
Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, announced a potential future collaboration between indigenous Australian music and traditional Indian music. Speaking after the success of the 'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters' exhibition in Delhi, Green showed enthusiasm for fostering a musical synergy between the two nations.

The announcement was made during an interactive session featuring notable artist and designer Grace Lillian Lee at the India Art Fair. Lee, exhibiting her work 'Winds of Guardians', draws from her Torres Strait Islander heritage to fuse traditional and modern Australian fashion designs, reflecting themes of identity and sustainability.

Green's comments followed the acclaimed 'Songlines' exhibition at Humayun's Tomb Museum, highlighting the cultural narratives of indigenous Australians. The exhibition comprises works by over 100 artists and invites viewers into the immersive storytelling of the 'Seven Sisters Dreaming' tracks.

