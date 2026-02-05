Left Menu

Naseeruddin Shah Voices Disappointment Over Mumbai University Cancelation

Naseeruddin Shah, a veteran actor, expressed dismay after being disinvited from a Mumbai University event without explanation. He criticized the university for allegedly misleading the audience about his absence and raised concerns about societal issues, drawing parallels to '1984', highlighting his longstanding criticism of political matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:10 IST
Naseeruddin Shah, a veteran actor, has spoken out about his disappointment after being disinvited from an event at Mumbai University without any given reason, labeling the experience as both insulting and disheartening.

In an opinion piece for The Indian Express, Shah revealed his eagerness to engage with students at the event, organized by the university's Urdu department. He was unexpectedly informed on January 31 not to attend. Shah alleged that the university wrongly informed the audience that he had refused to participate.

Shah, known for his work in acclaimed films, has been vocal about issues troubling the nation, drawing parallels to Orwell's '1984'. He challenged a university official's statement and questioned the country's current path, reminiscing about the India he grew up in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

