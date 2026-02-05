Revolutionizing Temple Management: Tirumala's AI-Powered ICCC

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have unveiled a groundbreaking Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) powered by artificial intelligence, marking a significant leap forward in temple management.

The ICCC, developed in a record time of 16 days, utilizes AI, real-time analytics, and operational intelligence to enhance pilgrim safety and comfort. According to a recent press release, the system improves darshan management, queue optimization, and crowd control through advanced features like density heatmaps and centralized dashboards.

Supported by non-resident Indian donors, the ICCC initiative is hailed as a pioneering model of social value investing, merging cutting-edge technology with cultural governance. As the first AI-enabled temple governance reference in India, it offers a vision for other sacred sites aiming for efficient and effective management practices.

