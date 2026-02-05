Vibrant Showcasing: India Art Fair Celebrates a Milestone

The India Art Fair, in its 17th edition, opened in the national capital with unprecedented scale, featuring 135 exhibitors from across the globe. With 94 galleries and 24 major art institutions, this event represents a diverse confluence of talent and creative expression, offering a robust program from February 5-8.

Fair director Jaya Asokan expressed pride in this year's expansive lineup, which brings together some of the most significant contemporary and modern South Asian art. International artists unveiled unique works, adding further allure to the event, while the Design section continues to attract attention with its third consecutive appearance.

Incorporating insightful talks and solo showcases, the fair also includes outdoor projects like Judy Chicago's ''What If Women Ruled the World? Participatory Quilt'' and Serendipity Arts' digital Charpai Project. Special projects from major institutions enrich the dialogue around art's role in society.

