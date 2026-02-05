Legacy and Loyalty: The Padma Vibhushan Dilemma
The family of late CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan is contemplating whether to accept the posthumous Padma Vibhushan award. They will decide based on his lifelong ideals and party principles, despite commendation for his enduring public influence. The family's gratitude towards public affection remains profound.
- Country:
- India
The family of the late CPI(M) stalwart V S Achuthanandan faces a dilemma over accepting the posthumous Padma Vibhushan awarded by the Centre. Firm on his lifelong political ideals, discussions continue amid party norms that dissuade members from accepting state-conferred awards.
Arun Kumar V A, Achuthanandan's son, communicated on Facebook, acknowledging the honor as a tribute to his father's impactful public life. Despite this recognition, Kumar reiterated the family's commitment to the values and decisions that his father upheld as a staunch Communist.
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and state secretary M V Govindan commented on the matter, emphasizing the late leader's adherence to party principles. While the family's decision remains uncertain, respect and gratitude for the public's affection for Achuthanandan resonate deeply.
(With inputs from agencies.)