Sanatan Dharma: The Eternal Cultural Consciousness of India

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the eternal principles of Sanatan Dharma at a gathering in Haridwar. Highlighting its universal appeal, he lauded saints' contributions to India's culture. Other leaders noted India's cultural resurgence and the global vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:59 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed the unyielding nature of Sanatan Dharma, describing it as rooted in eternal principles that transcend human creation. Speaking at a congregation of saints in Haridwar, Dhami emphasized its indelible influence, asserting that it can never be vanquished.

During the event, Dhami lauded the saints and religious leaders as embodiments of Sanatan consciousness whose contributions enrich the nation's cultural fabric. He articulated the saintly tradition as inclusive and global, highlighting the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means the world is one family.

The gathering, also attended by various political leaders, underscored a resurgence in India's cultural presence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, with initiatives like the Ram Temple and Badrinath Dham Master Plan marking significant strides. The event highlighted the collective effort in reinforcing cultural unity and identity.

