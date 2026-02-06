Lisa Kudrow's Emotional Plea: Preserve the Historic Warner Bros. Studio

Lisa Kudrow, famed for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the globally beloved sitcom 'Friends', has issued a heartfelt appeal to the forthcoming owners of Warner Bros. Discovery. In a recent interview noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Kudrow implores them to maintain the historic Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank amidst ongoing ownership battles. The site, she insists, is essential not just personally but for the entire film and television industry.

Kudrow reflects on the sentimental value associated with the esteemed studio and discusses its broader significance. "It's challenging to discern whether Warner Bros. is merely special to me or if it holds a special place for the entire city and industry," she mentioned. Kudrow hopes the lot remains ''preserved as is,'' emphasizing its contemporary utility and historical importance, particularly pointing to 'Jack Warner's roses,' known as a longstanding feature of the studio grounds.

The Warner Bros. lot served not only as the filming location for 'Friends', where Kudrow worked for a decade, but has been the backdrop for remarkable films like 'Casablanca', 'Blade Runner', 'The Matrix', 'Inception', and 'The Goonies'. 'Friends,' featuring stars like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, was mostly shot on Stage 24. The stage was dubbed 'The Friends Stage' in a nod to its cultural impact following the show's decade-long run from 1994 to 2004.

(With inputs from agencies.)