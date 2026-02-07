Left Menu

Breakthrough in Aesthetic Medicine: CHANDO Unveils Epigenetic Skincare at IMCAS

The IMCAS World Congress 2026 spotlighted CHANDO's innovative skincare research through the presentation of a novel epigenetic pathway. The study highlighted the 4-Butylresorcinol (577) Pigment Management Mechanism, showcasing its potential in targeted skin brightening and its relevance to Asian skin types.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The IMCAS World Congress 2026, held in Paris, emerged as a vital platform for global aesthetic medicine and research. The event facilitated interdisciplinary exchange among dermatologists and plastic surgeons, underscoring IMCAS's role in advancing medical innovations.

Among the highlights, Chinese skincare brand CHANDO presented a groundbreaking study on a new epigenetic pathway for skin brightening. The research, centered on the compound 4-Butylresorcinol (577), demonstrated its efficacy in managing skin pigmentation by targeting specific microRNA, offering promise for Asian skin types.

With over a decade of dedication, CHANDO's efforts were recognized for their scientific contribution and commercial impact, reinforcing the significance of international collaboration in the field of precision skincare. This year's congress featured 225 scientific sessions and drew over 21,764 professionals worldwide.

